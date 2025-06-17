Man admits murdering and beheading girlfriend

A man has admitted murdering and decapitating his 21-year-old girlfriend before texting her mother pretending to be her and searching for internet pornography.

Ewan Methven, now 27, murdered Phoenix Spencer-Horn, 21, in the home they shared on November 16 last year, after the couple ordered a takeaway to their flat in Glen Lee, East Kilbride, on a Saturday night.

Earlier that day, Methven, who worked as a postman for Royal Mail, had complained to his girlfriend that her waitress shifts made him “lonely”, and she had exchanged messages with her mother, Alison Spencer, at around 9.37pm, saying they were eating dinner.

The couple had been together for two years and met at a family party, the High Court in Glasgow was told.

At around midnight on the Saturday, Methven attacked Miss Spencer-Horn with three knives, stabbing her 20 times, before mutilating her body and severing her head with three knives, the court heard.

He spent the weekend driving Miss Spencer-Horn’s red Corsa, scrolling through her phone and searching for internet pornography, as well as making several attempts to buy cocaine, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutor Christopher McKenna said: “The accused murdered his girlfriend, Phoenix Spencer-Horn, in the top-floor flat they shared. Late on Saturday November 16, he strangled her and stabbed her. He dialled 999, but not until November 18.

Ewan Methven pleaded guilty to murder (Police Scotland/PA)

“Her mutilated and decapitated body was discovered only on November 18.”

The court heard Miss Spencer-Horn had seen her mother the day before and had been in good spirits at work the day she was murdered.

Mr McKenna said: “The police recovered texts between the accused and Phoenix, he complained of feeling lonely because of the hours she worked and he apologised.”

The court heard a food order was placed around 8pm and Methven “did not appear to be drunk or under the influence by the delivery driver”, however in a 999 call he claimed the murder happened when he had a psychotic episode induced by cocaine, alcohol and steroids.

On Tuesday, Methven pleaded guilty to murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mr McKenna said: “Around midnight, downstairs neighbours heard footsteps and increased activities.

“At around that time, or shortly after midnight, the accused attacked Phoenix, compressing her neck and repeated stabbing her.”

He told the court at around 2.40am, Methven messaged a drug dealer to seek drugs, and sent similar messages the following day and in the early hours of November 18.

He also exchanged messages with Miss Spencer-Horn’s mother, claiming the couple had been “drunk” and that her daughter was asleep, the court heard.

Methven said in one text: “Hey, Phe isn’t up yet, I’ll get her to text you when she is x.”

Prosecutor Mr McKenna said: “In the early hours of that morning, between texting Alison, the accused looked for pornography on his phone.

“The accused, using Phoenix’s phone, pretended to be her in messages to Alison.”

One message sent from the victim’s phone read: “Hey, sorry just woke up xxx.”

On November 18, Miss Spencer-Horn was absent from work and could not be contacted. Around midday, Methven made a 999 call and told an operator: “I had a psychotic break and killed my wife.”

He said: “We were messing about, I take steroids and was taking cocaine and alcohol, I think there was something else in it… it was f****** horrible.”

He was transferred to a senior police officer, and said: “I just want to go to jail,” and added: “I’m not violent. I have been out my face, I can’t remember what happened. I have been driving about all weekend.”

Emergency services discovered Miss Spencer-Horn’s mutilated body hidden under a towel. Methven admitted attempting to remove the limbs and torso from her body with a knife or other instrument.

Pathologists believe Miss Spencer-Horn may have been attacked in the bathroom before being dragged into the hall, but a bloodied knife was also found in the bedroom, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination on November 19 established the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Defending, Tony Graham KC said Methven had wanted to plead guilty to “provide closure”.

Mr Graham added: “Those related to Phoenix, those who were her friends, and society at large, are likely to regard him as the personification of evil.

“He knows those who are related to Phoenix will never forgive him, as he will never forgive himself.

“He can’t provide an explanation.”

Judge Lord Matthews said: “You pleaded guilty to an appalling crime, the only punishment for which is life imprisonment.”

Sentencing will take place on July 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Susie Cairns said: “My thoughts remain with Phoenix’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what happened.

“Methven now faces the consequences of his actions.

“Violence such as this is never acceptable in our communities, and we will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”