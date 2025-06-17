King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet

The King and Queen have spoken about the “thrill” of having a Royal Ascot winner as they arrived at the famous racing meet to watch their horse in action.

Charles and Camilla travelled past packed stands on the Berkshire course in the traditional carriage procession as tens of thousands of punters geared up for the first race of the five-day event.

The royal procession is celebrating its 200th anniversary, a tradition which began during the reign of George IV in 1825 when the monarch was accompanied by the Duke of Wellington.

The royal procession is a tradition which began during the reign of George IV in 1825 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Writing in the official programme, the King and Queen said: “Having experienced the thrill of victory at Royal Ascot ourselves in 2023, we can only wish all those competing this week the very best of luck and that everyone watching has a most enjoyable five days.”

The royal couple rode in the first carriage with Prince Faisal, a member of the Saudi royal family, and Lady Sarah Keswick, one of the Queen’s official companions.

Behind them, the Princess Royal travelled with Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot and the Duke and Duchess of Wellington and they were followed by a coach carrying Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling.

The King spoke with the Princess Royal’s daughter Zara Tindall, centre, and her husband, former rugby international Mike Tindall, right, who were also attending Royal Ascot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The head of state and his wife will be hoping for a winner in the Ascot Stakes when their horse Reaching High, trained by Willie Mullins, takes on other thoroughbreds.

The horse is among the favourites with the bookies and is one of a number the royal couple have entered this week.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.