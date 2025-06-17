G7 leaders call for de-escalation in Middle East as Trump leaves summit

G7 leaders called for de-escalation in the Middle East before Donald Trump left the global summit early as conflict intensifies between Israel and Iran.

Allies from the world’s major economies affirmed their “commitment to peace and stability” in a statement agreed shortly before the US president’s abrupt departure from a major global summit in Canada.

The White House said Mr Trump had left the G7 leaders’ conference after a group dinner on Monday because of “what’s going on in the Middle East,” without elaborating.

In their statement, the leaders called for a “ceasefire in Gaza” and said they “stand ready to coordinate” to protect market stability in the face of rising oil prices amid spiralling hostilities between Israel and Iran.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It said: “We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

“In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.

“We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians.

“Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror.

“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

“We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability.”

In a post on X on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

President Donald Trump, left, meets Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Downing Street declined to comment on Mr Trump’s early exit.

It means the US president will miss meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that had been scheduled for Tuesday, when leaders outside the G7 will join discussions.

Iran said at least 224 people had been killed in the country since strikes began on Friday, while Israeli officials said 24 people had been killed and more than 500 injured.

Earlier on Monday the president said Iran should have signed a deal that he proposed to them and also urged citizens to “immediately evacuate” Tehran, a city of up to 17 million people, without offering further details.

“Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I said it over and over again!”

During an impromptu media spray with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer after the two leaders announced a US-UK deal had been finalised on Monday, Mr Trump was asked if he supported regime change in Tehran.

“I want to see no nuclear weapons in Iran, and we’re well on our way to making sure that happens,” he said.

Elsewhere on the sidelines of the summit, Sir Keir held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron during which Downing Street said the leaders agreed “on the need to find a route to peace through diplomacy and dialogue.”

French media later reported that Mr Macron had said the US president informed G7 leaders of ongoing discussions for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.