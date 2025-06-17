Expand grooming gangs inquiry to Scotland, UK Government urged

The UK Government should expand the grooming gangs scandal inquiry to cover Scotland, the shadow Scottish secretary has said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a probe after initially ruling the move out, while a review published on Monday suggested officials had dodged the issue of race in grooming gangs over fears of appearing racist.

Available data showed offenders were disproportionately Asian men.

On Tuesday, shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie urged Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to expand the remit of the inquiry.

In a letter to the minister, Mr Bowie welcomed the announcement of the inquiry, which he described as “long overdue”.

He added: “However, I write to urge you to ensure that this inquiry is truly national in scope – and that it is extended to include Scotland.

“Victims of grooming gangs in Scotland must not and cannot be overlooked.”

There is “clear evidence” grooming gangs have been in operation in Scotland, the MP said, as he called for either the extension or for the UK Government to work with ministers in Scotland to set up their own inquiry.

He added: “Victims in Scotland deserve the same recognition, and opportunity for justice. Excluding Scotland from the inquiry risks creating a two-tier system of justice.

“I urge you to work with the Scottish Government to ensure that this inquiry can extend its remit to include relevant cases in Scotland, or to support the establishment of a parallel inquiry with equivalent powers and independence.

“Once again, I urge you to ensure thorough and effective implementation for victims across the United Kingdom by extending the scope to include Scotland.”

Mr Bowie’s calls come as Labour MP Joani Reid urged the Scottish Government to set up its own inquiry.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the East Kilbride and Strathaven MP said: “If the Scottish Government does not intend to hold its own dedicated inquiry, we need clear reasons why – not the vague responses we’ve had so far.

“This issue is too serious and urgent to leave unanswered.

“I hope the First Minister recognises how important it is to act swiftly to safeguard young people.

“We cannot allow bureaucracy or complacency to put children at further risk.”

Speaking to journalists on Monday, First Minister John Swinney said: “The Prime Minister has obviously taken his own decision on grooming gangs.

“We established some years ago the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, which has got extensive scope and ability to explore many or all of these issues.

“There will, of course, be other processes of inquiry that are undertaken when that’s appropriate.

“I would give every consideration to an issue of this type if I felt it was necessary to be undertaken and obviously we will do that in the fullness of time.”

The Home Office has been asked for comment.