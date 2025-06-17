Emergency crews investigating ‘gas explosion’ in home

Authorities are investigating the cause of a suspected gas explosion at a home in north-east London.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the scene on Dumont Road in Stoke Newington shortly before 5am on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade (LFB) are investigating the cause.

LFB station commander Darren McTernan said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for most of this morning while investigations into the cause of this incident are carried out.

“There are road closures in place on Stoke Newington Church Street from the junction of the A10 to Defoe Road. Residents should also note that Kersley Road is completely shut at this time.”

Crews from Stoke Newington, Islington, Homerton and Holloway fire stations were called to the scene.