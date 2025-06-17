Dartford Crossing charge will rise in September, minister says

The charge motorists pay to use the Dartford Crossing will increase in September, a minister has said.

Used by an average of more than 150,000 vehicles a day, the crossing is made up of a bridge and two tunnels and connects Thurrock in Essex with Dartford in Kent.

Lilian Greenwood, Parliamentary under-Secretary at the Department for Transport, said in a statement on Tuesday that the existing one-off payment for cars, motorhomes and small minibuses of £2.50 will be increased to £3.50 from September 1 to “manage traffic”.

Charges were first introduced in 2003 and prices have not increased since 2014, the minister said.

With up to 180,000 vehicles using the crossing on the busiest days, Ms Greenwood described the traffic levels as “well in excess of the crossing’s design capacity, causing delays for drivers using the crossing, congestion and journey disruption to drivers on the M25 and a range of knock-on impacts for local communities”.

Motorcycles, moped and quad bikes will still be able to use the route free of charge.

The one-off payment for buses, coaches and vans with two axles will rise from £3 to £4.20, while the one-off price for vehicles with more than two axles will increase from £6 to £8.40.

Local residents who currently pay £20 a year to use the Dartford Crossing as many times as they want will have to pay £25 from September 1.

Journeys made between the hours of 10pm and 6am will continue to be free.