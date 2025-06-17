Bus driver walk-out to be suspended after new pay offer, says union

A walk-out by Stagecoach bus drivers in the west of Scotland will be suspended after the company made a new pay offer, a union has said.

Strike action by 430 Stagecoach West Scotland drivers has been continuous since June 9, and had been scheduled to last until July 21.

It affected operations out of several depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan and Kilmarnock servicing routes in Ayrshire, Lanarkshire and Glasgow.

The walk-out followed the rejection of what the Unite union described as the company’s “unacceptable” 4% pay offer to staff.

On Tuesday, the union announced the company had made a new pay offer, and that the strike action will be suspended from 3pm on Wednesday while the offer is put to an all-members ballot.

The ballot process is expected to take until Friday to complete.

Siobhan McCready, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s members at Stagecoach West Scotland have fought hard to get an improved pay offer on the table.

“Strike action has now been suspended as an act of good faith while members are balloted on the new offer.”

Stagecoach West Scotland has been approached for comment.