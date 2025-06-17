13-year-old boy arrested following disorder in Londonderry

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested following disorder in Londonderry.

An 18-year-old was also arrested after the scenes in the Nailors Road area on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said three officers were injured after missiles were thrown at police between 9.30pm and midnight.

They said two officers were struck by masonry, while a third was hit by a firework.

A 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male were both arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour, and have both since been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.