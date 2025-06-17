13-year-old boy arrested following disorder in Londonderry
Three police officers were injured after being struck by missiles in the Nailors Row area on Monday evening.
By contributor Rebecca Black, PA
Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested following disorder in Londonderry.
An 18-year-old was also arrested after the scenes in the Nailors Road area on Monday night.
A police spokesperson said three officers were injured after missiles were thrown at police between 9.30pm and midnight.
They said two officers were struck by masonry, while a third was hit by a firework.
A 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male were both arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour, and have both since been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.