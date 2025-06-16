Woman found dead in house named as man appears in court charged with murder

A woman who was found dead inside a house has been named by police as Isobella Knight after a man appeared in court charged in connection with her death.

Ms Knight, known as Izzy, was found dead at a property in Donnington Road in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire, on Friday afternoon.

Northamptonshire Police made the discovery after they were called to reports that a man had crashed his car at a McDonald’s on Folley Way, the force previously said.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (Emsou) said a preliminary post-mortem indicated Ms Knight, who was formally identified at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Monday, died as a result of applied pressure to her neck.

A 35-year-old man arrested on Friday appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with her murder.

Paul Knight, of Donnington Road, Burton Latimer, was remanded into custody until Wednesday, when he will make his first appearance at Northampton Crown Court.

Specially trained officers are supporting Ms Knight’s family, police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, of Emsou, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Izzy’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“She was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother and the devastation caused by her death is immeasurable.

“Our team continue to work at pace to ensure her loved ones have the answers they need, and to secure justice for Izzy.”

Anyone with information which could assist detectives, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or they can submit advice online www.northants.police.uk/RO.