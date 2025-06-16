Two women who died after being pulled from Eryri pools named

Two women who died after being pulled from water in Eryri National Park, also known as Snowdonia, have been named.

Hajra Zahid, 29, and Haleema Zahid, 25, were pulled from pools on the Watkin Path – which leads to the summit of Yr Wyddfa, or Snowdon – on Wednesday June 11.

Inquests into their deaths are due to be opened on Wednesday by the coroner for north west Wales.

Last week, a spokesman for North Wales Police said officers were called to Nant Gwynant, Gwynedd, at about 9.30pm after a report that one woman had been pulled from the water and another was said to be in the pools.

The second woman was pulled from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Llanberis mountain rescue team was sent to the area along with an air ambulance and a coastguard helicopter.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson, of North Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of both women.

“An investigation to establish what happened is now under way.”

He appealed for anyone walking in or around the Watkin Path area between 6pm and 9pm on June 11 to contact police.

Chairman of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Jurgen Dissmann, said: “On behalf of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, I extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the two women who sadly lost their lives.

“This was a complex and difficult callout for the team and we would like to thank our emergency service colleagues and Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team for their continued support and assistance during this callout.”