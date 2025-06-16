Two skydivers who died at Dunkeswell Aerodrome named by police

Two skydivers who died at an aerodrome in Devon have been named by police.

Emergency services were called to the area of Dunkeswell Aerodrome at about 1pm on Friday, following concerns for the welfare of two people.

The two skydivers were both confirmed dead at the scene and their families were informed.

They have now been named as Belinda Taylor, 48, from Totnes, Devon, and Adam Harrison, 30, from Bournemouth, Dorset.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by police, British Skydiving and East Devon District Council Environmental Health and Safety Office.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, SkyDiveBuzz Dunkeswell said it was “heartbroken” by the incident and was fully co-operating with the investigation.

It said: “We are heartbroken to confirm that an incident occurred on Friday, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and everyone affected by this devastating event.

“As per standard procedure, the relevant authorities were contacted immediately, and the appropriate investigation protocols were initiated without delay. A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will now investigate the accident.

“Once complete, a report – including conclusions and any recommendations – will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the British Skydiving Safety & Training Committee (STC), and other relevant bodies.

“Safety is, and always has been, our top priority. We are fully co-operating with the investigation and continue to uphold the highest possible standards in everything we do.

“No further details will be provided at this time. We respectfully ask for privacy for all those affected, including our team, during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that it was aware of the incident but could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson added: “We will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand what happened and are awaiting the report into the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting the reference number 50250150193.