Sword attacker denies re-enacting rampage in chat about ‘killing films’

A man accused of murdering a schoolboy during a 20-minute rampage with a Samurai sword has denied re-enacting the violence during a chat about ‘killing films’ in hospital.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, has claimed he has no memory of killing Daniel Anjorin, 14, and attacking five other people in Hainault, east London, last April 30 while allegedly under the influence of cannabis.

Afterwards, he likened events to Hollywood film The Hunger Games and claimed to have an alternative personality of a “professional assassin”, the court has heard.

Teenage victim Daniel Anjorin (Met Police/PA)

Under cross-examination on Monday, the defendant denied being a fan of horror films, saying he liked “Lego” movies and had not even seen all of The Hunger Games franchise.

Monzo was asked about a conversation he had with a member of staff at Broadmoor secure psychiatric hospital to where he was transferred after his arrest.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC said: “What about other films about killing? Can you remember shortly after you were transferred to Broadmoor a member of staff indicated that they liked horror films and as a result you became animated and you started undertaking a stabbing motion with your arms?”

Monzo replied: “I don’t like horror movies at all. I like action movies with killing in them.”

Mr Little continued: “You asked the member of staff if they liked ‘killing movies’.

“Your stabbing motion is exactly what you do to at least one of the individuals on April 30.”

Monzo replied: “I don’t know.”

Marcus Arduini Monzo during his arrest (Met Police/PA)

The prosecutor asked: “Do you remember attacking anybody on April 30?”

Monzo replied: “I don’t remember anything.”

Mr Little also quizzed the defendant about a video in which Monzo showed off a sword and described it as “frigging sexy” before the attacks.

The prosecutor said: “Did you think that the sword that you used on April 30 was ‘frigging sexy’?”

Monzo told jurors: “I was trying to be funny. If I had watched it back I would not have liked it and deleted it.”

Earlier, the defendant told jurors he believed the earth was flat and the 9/11 terrorist attack in the United States was “probably” a conspiracy.

He told jurors his views were largely formed after he visited India and started consuming hallucinogenic tea ayahuasca and cannabis.

Monzo denies Daniel’s murder and the attempted murders of Donato Iwule, Sindy Arias, Henry De Los Rios Polania and Pc Yasmin Mechem-Whitfield, as well as wounding Inspector Molloy Campbell with intent.

He also denies aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article relating to a kitchen knife.

Monzo admits having two swords.

The Old Bailey trial continues.