MP Patrick Spencer denies two counts of sexual assault

Suffolk MP Patrick Spencer has denied two counts of sexual assault allegedly carried out at central London’s Groucho club.

Spencer, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, allegedly cupped the breasts of two women over their clothes at the famous private members club on an evening in August 2023.

The 37-year-old, from Suffolk, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he confirmed his full name – Michael Patrick Spencer – and date of birth before pleading not guilty to the offences.

Prosecutor Polly Dyer told the court that the first complainant “felt Mr Spencer put his arms under her arms” before he “cupped her breasts over the clothing”.

Of the second complainant, the prosecutor alleged “he moved behind her and also cupped her breasts with his hands over clothing”.

Ms Dyer added that neither woman consented to the alleged touching.

The politician was suspended from the Conservative Party and had the whip withdrawn after the charges were brought.

He is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on July 14.