Developer and four men in court after woman killed by bricks falling from crane

A woman who was killed when a pallet containing more than two tonnes of bricks fell from a crane was with a friend and they had just dropped their children off at school, a court heard.

Michaela Boor, 30, died in March 2018 after she was hit by the bricks that fell from a tower crane as she walked along the pavement on the corner of Burdett Road in Bethnal Green, east London.

A developer and four men appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing manslaughter charges.

Higgins Homes Plc is accused of corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offence, while Thomas Anstis, 68, of Banstead, Surrey; Stephen Coulson, 68, of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; Dawood Mann, 59, of Ashford, Kent; and Alexander McInnes 32, of Islington, north London, are each accused of one count of gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence.

The defendants spoke only to confirm their identities.

Busola Johnson, prosecuting, told the court the case concerns “a fatal accident” on March 27 2018 in which a member of the public was killed when a “large number of bricks” fell on her as she walked past a building site.

Higgins Homes Plc was a property developer, Anstis was the site manager, Coulson was responsible for compiling the lifting plan for the site, Mann was a crane supervisor and McInnes was a crane operator, the prosecution said.

Ms Boor and her friend had dropped their children at school and were walking along the pavement when the incident happened.

Ms Boor suffered very serious injuries and received medical help at the scene and in hospital but died two days later, Ms Johnson said.

The defendants were given bail by Judge Briony Clarke until their next court appearance at the Old Bailey on July 14.