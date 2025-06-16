Conflict between Israel and Iran could escalate to ‘very dark place’ – Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has called for de-escalation in the Middle East as he warned the conflict between Israel and Iran could escalate to “a very dark place”.

Attacks from both sides have ramped up since Friday, with Iran’s health ministry claiming 224 people have been killed, while Israel has killed three of Tehran’s top generals.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has warned Britons against travelling to Israel, amid ongoing operations in Gaza.

Speaking to journalists in Glasgow, John Swinney urged world leaders to calm tensions.

“The conflict with Iran has the potential to escalate to a very dark place,” he said.

“So I think all of that says to me that the international community and the United Kingdom Government particularly have got to marshal their efforts to constrain Israel and to de-escalate this conflict, both in Gaza and between Israel and Iran.

“The sooner that happens, the better.”

The UK Government, according to Mr Swinney, has to step up diplomatic efforts.

“I think the UK Government has got to put more emphasis and weight into the de-escalation and the resolution of this conflict, because I think – you don’t need me to tell you – this has got catastrophic implications written all over it.”

The ongoing conflicts in the region “could not be more concerning”, the First Minister said, adding: “The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has been unconscionable.

“Amongst the main discussions I had at the British-Irish Council at the end of last week were discussions about the importance of humanitarian aid, which is sitting on the border in Jordan.

“It’s all sitting there, able to go in, being stopped.

“So it’s unconscionable that is happening just now.”