An absolute joy: Timmy Mallet completes cycle around island of Ireland

TV host Timmy Mallet has praised the “profoundly gorgeous” kindness of people after completing a cycle around the coastline of the island of Ireland.

While on the 6,000km cycle of roads, paths and greenways, he discovered a family link to Blacksod Lighthouse in Co Mayo that has deeply affected him.

The colourful personality is known for his children’s television series in the 80s and 90s and cover of Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini.

He embarked on a cycle circumnavigation around Great Britain in 2023 to raise awareness of people’s potential after the death of his brother Martin, who had Down’s Syndrome and died in 2018.

He began a cycle along Northern Ireland’s and Donegal’s coast in March last year, before returning to cycle around the whole island.

“This is the completion of my cycle circumnavigation of the island of Ireland,” he said at Stormont on Monday.

“I kicked off in lashing rain in March last year when I aimed to see if I could do a cycle circumnavigation of Northern Ireland.”

He said he then decided he would add the “forgotten county” of Donegal.

“Further north than Northern Ireland, but in the south. I love that nuttiness,” he said.

“Five hundred and fifty miles after completing Donegal, I thought to myself I’d like to come back and see if I could do the Wild Atlantic Way.”

He said he put aside two months to do as much of the Wild Atlantic Way as possible, and got as far as Kinsale in Co Cork.

“I phoned up Mrs Mallet and she said ‘I’m having the bathroom done, so just keep going, I’m not ready to have you home yet, Mallet’.”

He said it was “an absolute joy” to complete the circumnavigation of the island.

He added: “There’s something about the kindness and generosity on this island that is really lovely. It’s profoundly gorgeous, this welcome that comes across the whole of Ireland.

“I am thrilled to say I have got a squillion new friends in Ireland and I love it. It’s almost in the DNA of the Irish actually to say ‘welcome, come on in, we’re your friends’.”

He said Ireland had “an understanding of differences” and celebrated things that bring people together.

He added: “I’m inspired on this journey by my brother Martin (who had) language and learning difficulties. He never let Down’s Syndrome define him. He’d say ‘You and me, I’m happy.’

“That’s about being in the moment, celebrating the here and now of living. It reminds me that all we have to do in life is reach our potential. We don’t have to be the best in the world, just the best that we can be.”

He recounted highlights of the trip, including a family connection at a Mayo lighthouse and a person who helped during Wacaday filming 35 years ago.

“I went to Blacksod Lighthouse in Co Mayo which has got a family connection for me that I didn’t know,” he said.

“The weather forecast for D-Day was supplied by Maureen Sweeney in June 1944 and my mum was working at supreme headquarters, at the time, on the weather forecasting for D-Day.

“And Maureen’s grandson Fergus tells the story of how a squeaky-voiced English lady phoned up to check Maureen’s reports. That was my mum.

“This connection of two women, in a cataclysmic world event, doing their bit for freedom has had a profound impact on me.

“I also loved the journey down further south, in Dingle, where I meet Jimmy Flannery who had taken me, 35 years ago during the Wacaday filming, to meet and swim with Fungi the dolphin.

“And here he is there still and we shared happy memories of that day of filming 35 years ago in 1990.

“On the border between North and the Republic, I came across that lovely conundrum, if you like, where somebody’s house is in the UK but their garden is in the Republic.

“They were living with it all day every day and enjoying the best of both sides of that wee border.”

He added: “I’m coming back, I love you. Keep ‘er lit. This is a gorgeous, gorgeous country.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly met with Mallet at Stormont on Monday.