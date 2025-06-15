Liam Gallagher slams Scottish council for description of Oasis fans

Liam Gallagher has slammed a Scottish council after officials were accused of suggesting Oasis fans are “drunk, middle-aged and fat”.

The remarks were revealed in safety briefings drawn up ahead of the band’s three sellout shows at Murrayfield in August.

In the documents, concerns were raised that the sold-out Oasis Live ’25 Tour would clash with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Oasis Live ’25 Tour will start in July (Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA)

One note from the documents, which were released following a freedom of information request by the Scottish Sun, shows council officials warning that “middle aged men take up more room, consider this when working out occupancy”.

Another details “concern about crowds of Oasis on weekends as they are already rowdy and the tone of the band”.

It adds: “Concerned about the safety of the Fringe and its performers. Many performers are considering not attending for that weekend.”

One document, which notes “DF Concerts” in the heading, suggests there will be “medium to high intoxication” at the concert, and to expect a “substantial amount of older fans”, but adds there have been “minimal arrests” at recent Gallagher events.

Responding on social media, Gallagher said: “To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about Oasis fans and quite frankly your attitude f****** stinks I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot.”

In a second post, he added: “I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real stuning individuals.”

The meetings appear to involve a variety of groups including promoters DF Concerts, Police Scotland, ScotRail, the Scottish Ambulance Service and security firm G4S.

David Walker, of the Oasis Collectors Group, criticised the comments made in the safety briefings.

He told the Scottish Sun: “To call fans drunk, middle-aged, and fat is a nasty, sneering stereotype, it’s a jaundiced view.”

Around 210,000 people are expected to attend the three Edinburgh shows amid the group’s highly anticipated reunion tour.

Concerns were expressed in safety briefings that the Oasis gigs would clash with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Jane Barlow/PA)

Culture and communities convener, councillor Margaret Graham, said: “We’re very proud to host the biggest and best events in Edinburgh throughout the year, which bring in hundreds of millions of pounds to the local economy and provide unparalleled entertainment for our residents and visitors.

“As with any major event which takes place in the city, we prepare extensively alongside our partners to ensure the safety and best possible experience of everyone involved – and Oasis are no different.

“No two events are the same in terms of requirements or planning and our multi-agency approach reflects this appropriately.

“We’re also working closely with residents in the local area to make sure these concerts pass off as smoothly as possible.

“Over the past few years, we’ve hosted many similar events and managed to strike the right balance between communicating well with residents and fulfilling the needs of major events and I have no doubt we can do so once again.

“We always look to learn lessons from previous years to update and improve on our plans.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing Oasis take to the stage this August and I’m sure that they’ll ‘live forever’ as some of the most memorable concerts ever performed at Murrayfield.”