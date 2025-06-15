Grave concern across Europe over Middle East crisis – Harris

There is “grave concern” across Europe over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris was speaking after being in touch with European counterparts in relation to the crisis in the Middle East.

The Tanaiste said: “There is grave concern across Europe at the extremely dangerous and ongoing escalatory situation in the Middle East.

“I reiterate my call on Israel and Iran to step back, to urgently de-escalate the situation, and to allow space for dialogue and diplomacy.

“Our embassy staff are in contact with Irish citizens in Israel and Iran and are providing advice.”

Mr Harris urged any Irish citizens in the region to make contact with embassy staff.

He said: “Airspace across much of the region is currently closed.

“Our advice to Irish citizens in the region is to be vigilant, follow the advice of local authorities, including any orders to shelter in place.

“My key message is for our citizens to keep in very close contact with their nearest embassy staff, who are on standby at all times to provide whatever assistance they can.

“And I reiterate our very clear travel advice for no Irish citizen to travel to Iran or Israel at this time.”