First female chief to take reins of secret service MI6

The first ever female head of MI6 has been announced by Sir Keir Starmer to lead Britain’s secret service in the face of an “unprecedented scale” of threats faced by the UK.

Blaise Metreweli, a career intelligence officer who currently serves as director of technology at the organisation, will become the 18th chief in the organisation’s 116-year history.

She will take over from Sir Richard Moore, a senior civil servant who will step down in the autumn after five years in the role.

Commonly referred to as C, the chief has operational responsibility for MI6, and is the only publicly named member of the organisation.

Despite Dame Judi Dench playing M, the fictional head of the secret service in the James Bond films, there has never been a woman in charge of the organisation in real life.

Earlier this year, Sir Richard, who was the first member of MI6 to openly use X, formerly Twitter, suggested a female candidate could replace him.

“We have yet to have a woman as chief so there’s still a glass ceiling to shatter. #AccelerateAction,” he wrote in a post on the social media site.

Ms Metreweli first joined the service as a case officer in 1999 and has carried out operational roles in the Middle East and Europe.

In her new post, she will be accountable to the Foreign Secretary.

Outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister said: “The historic appointment of Blaise Metreweli comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital.

“The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale, be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services.

“I’d like to thank Sir Richard Moore for his dedicated service, and I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our county and keep our people safe – the foundation of my Plan for Change.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “I am delighted to appoint Blaise Metreweli as the next chief of MI6.

“With a wealth of experience from across our national security community, Blaise is the ideal candidate to lead MI6 into the future.

“At a time of global instability and emerging security threats, where technology is power and our adversaries are working ever closer together, Blaise will ensure the UK can tackle these challenges head on to keep Britain safe and secure at home and abroad.

“Every day, our intelligence services work behind the scenes to protect our national security and compete with our adversaries.

“That’s why I am proud that we are investing an extra £600 million in our intelligence community so they can continue to defend our way of life.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Sir Richard Moore for his service and leadership.

“I have worked closely with him over the past year and thank him for his valuable contribution enhancing our national security and protecting the British public.”

Ms Metreweli said: “I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my service.

“MI6 plays a vital role, with MI5 and GCHQ, in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas.

“I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners.”

Outgoing chief Sir Richard said: “I am absolutely delighted by this historic appointment of my colleague, Blaise Metreweli to succeed me as ‘C’.

“Blaise is a highly accomplished intelligence officer and leader, and one of our foremost thinkers on technology.

“I am excited to welcome her as the first female head of MI6.”