Yellow warning for thunderstorms in Scotland extended as alert lifted for England

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Scotland has been extended, as a similar alert for England was lifted.

Parts of the UK were battered by thunderstorms on Saturday as the rainy weather caused flooding and travel disruption in parts of England.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms in the eastern half of Northern Ireland will remain in place until 6pm.

The Met Office said: “Thunderstorms are currently spreading northwards across Scotland.

“Torrential downpours, lightning, hail and strong gusty winds are possible.

“Take care if you are travelling and stay weather aware.”

The forecaster has extended its yellow warning for most of Scotland from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday.

Scots have been warned that spray and sudden flooding that could make driving conditions difficult and lead to road closures.

The Met Office said the impact of any flooding or lightning could see transport delays, although no major transport issues were reported as of 5pm.

It comes after torrential downpours caused transport disruption in Kent while Dover was hit with flooding.

The Met Office had said as much as 80mm of rain could fall in the worst hit areas of the UK.

More than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded overnight, although most happened at sea.

The wet weather came after the UK recorded its hottest day with West Suffolk reaching 29.4C.

Large parts of the UK will be hit with wet and windy weather at the weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland also had its warmest day of the year so far with 25.7C recorded in Lossiemouth in Moray.

The Met Office said further outbreaks of heavy rain and thundery weather will affect parts of Scotland overnight, while elsewhere in the UK would become drier with some clear spells.

The forecaster said Sunday would being better weather with variable amounts of clouds and sunny spells developing across the country, with a few isolated showers in the afternoon.