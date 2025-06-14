UK hit by 30,000 lightning strikes as storms cause flooding and disruption

More than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded overnight as powerful thunderstorms swept across the UK.

The Met Office said the “vast majority” of the lightning struck over the sea, but torrential downpours also hit land, causing significant flooding and disruption in Kent.

A major storm reached the county at around 10pm on Friday, prompting an amber weather warning and leaving homes in Dover under water.

(PA Graphics)

Social media users reported mass blackouts as a result of the flooding.

One X user posted: “That storm was the worst one I’ve ever seen.

“This area really got a direct hit. So much flooding across the Dover/Deal area and so many homes without power.”

Another said: “I’ve not seen rain like we’ve had tonight in a very long time.

“Local roads flooded, people’s windows and doors leaking, and undoubtedly, storm overflows will mean sewage spills into the sea.”

Kent Police shut down the A256 in Tilmanstone, where one driver was seen sitting on the roof of their car after getting stuck in floodwater.

Bus operator Stagecoach cancelled services between Dover and Canterbury due to “severe flooding”.

Late on Friday the Environment Agency issued five flood warnings, where flooding is expected and immediate action is needed.

It also issued 49 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

The Met Office said on Saturday morning that “areas of heavy and thundery rain continue to push northwards across the country” as yellow warnings remain in place.

The storms come as the royal family prepares for Trooping the Colour in London, with the King and the Princess of Wales due to attend.

The annual event includes a flypast over Buckingham Palace, which could be affected if weather conditions do not improve.