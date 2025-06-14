Tributes after death of former Alliance leader Sean Neeson at 79

Tributes have been paid following the death of former Alliance Party leader Sean Neeson at the age of 79.

Current party leader Naomi Long said Mr Neeson had been a dedicated public servant.

Mr Neeson was first elected to Carrickgergus Borough Council in 1977 and later served as mayor.

Later he became an East Antrim MLA and served as Alliance leader between 1998 and 2001.

“My thoughts and prayers today are with Sean’s family and friends,” said Ms Long.

She added: “But today, Alliance has also lost a part of our history.

“Sean showed leadership at a time when the party needed it, and we will always be grateful to him for that.

“Known for getting things done, Sean was a dedicated public servant who delivered for everyone in Carrickfergus as a councillor and then the wider East Antrim area when he became an MLA, a role he was delighted to take on.

Naomi Long said the Alliance Party had lost a part of its history (Liam McBurney/PA)

“In later years, Sean’s passion for Alliance and Northern Ireland as a whole continued, and I was delighted he was well enough to join us at conference just last year.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Mr Neeson had been a “strong voice for his constituents” as a political leader.

He said: “He was a passionate advocate for the beliefs and principles that guided him.

“His respectful approach earned him recognition across the political spectrum.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and friends, and to all in the Alliance Party who mourn his passing today.”

Stewart Dickson, an Alliance Party colleague of Mr Neeson on Carrickfergus Council and as an East Antrim MLA, said he was “saddened to hear of the death of my good friend”.

Alliance Party deputy leader Eoin Tennyson paid tribute on social media.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sean Neeson.

“Sean steered Alliance through challenging times, always seeking to build bridges where division and sectarianism loomed.

“He served our party and the people of East Antrim with distinction.

“My thoughts and condolences are with Sean’s family and loved ones.”