Police release new image as they probe days of disorder in Northern Ireland

Police in Northern Ireland have released an image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation into recent disturbances in the region.

The latest image follows four released by police on Friday as officers investigate offences during several nights of unrest.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Can you identify the following individual?

“Police would like to speak with these persons, in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since Monday 9 June 2025 in the Ballymena area.

“We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals should contact us on 101.

“Please do not comment on this post with information.”

Anyone with information or who wishes to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, can share it through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1.