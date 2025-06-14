Ministers to unveil 10-year plan to overhaul infrastructure

Ministers are to unveil their plan to overhaul infrastructure over the next decade as Rachel Reeves said the country’s schools and hospitals have been “left to crumble”.

The Treasury has promised hundreds of billions over the next decade for projects such as roads, railways and homes.

According to the Treasury, the document will lay out Government plans on prioritised policy areas such as upgrading transport networks, building new homes, modernising public services such as hospitals, and assisting the transition to green energy.

Ministers are pledging that at least £725 billion will be spent on infrastructure over the next 10 years.

Ms Reeves said: “The British people voted for change – and this is how we deliver it. For too long, our infrastructure – our schools and hospitals, or our roads and bridges – have been left to crumble, holding back communities and stunting economic growth.

“This was a dereliction of duty by previous governments overseeing an era of managed decline, but it ends with this one.

“We are investing in Britain’s future, brick by brick, road by road and track by track.

“The strategy will rebuild people’s pride in their homes, while growing the economy and putting more money in people’s pockets as we deliver our Plan for Change.”

The Chancellor outlined a raft of infrastructure investment as part of last week’s spending review.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, there will be £39 billion over the next 10 years to build affordable and social housing, and spending is due to reach £4 billion a year in 2029/30.

There was also a £30 billion commitment to nuclear power, including £14.2 billion to build the Sizewell C plant in Suffolk and £2.5 billion in small modular reactors, as well as £15 billion for public transport projects in England’s city regions and a four-year settlement for Transport for London worth £2.2 billion.

Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said that the Chancellor is “desperately trying to paper over the damage she’s done to the public finances”.

Sir Mel added: “With inflation up, growth down, and unemployment rising, the economy is heading in one direction and that is backwards.”