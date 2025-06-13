UK records warmest day of the year so far as temperatures hit 29.4C

The UK has recorded its warmest day of the year so far as temperatures hit 29.4C, the Met Office said.

It comes as the forecasting body announced thunderstorms were “pushing into” the English Channel ahead of an amber weather warning for severe thunderstorms which will come into force at 8pm.

Santon Downham, in West Suffolk, enjoyed the hottest weather on Friday, just breaking the previous record for 2025 which stood at 29.3C, recorded on May 1 in Kew Gardens, west London.

Scotland also experienced its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures in Lossiemouth hit 25.7C.

The amber thunderstorm alert, which will cover parts of East Anglia and eastern parts of East Sussex and Kent until 5am on Saturday, advises of the risk of torrential rain, large hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The Met Office warns that the storms could lead to road flooding, difficult driving conditions, power cuts and flooding of homes and businesses.