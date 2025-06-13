Starmer urges Netanyahu to de-escalate with Iran amid reports of fresh strikes

Israel and Iran must de-escalate and work towards a “diplomatic resolution”, Sir Keir Starmer has told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu amid mounting tensions in the Middle East.

Sir Keir spoke with Mr Netanyahu as a fresh wave of Israeli strikes targeting Tehran began on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.

Israel’s earlier attacks overnight targeted nuclear facilities and missiles factories, and killed Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In a video address posted on Friday, Mr Netanyahu said Israel was striking “the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponisation programme”.

Sir Keir spoke with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday morning, and the three leaders called for Iran and Israel to use restraint.

The Prime Minister also convened a Cobra meeting on Friday, joined by senior ministers and officials.

Warren Stephens, the US ambassador to the UK, was also seen outside the Cabinet Office in Whitehall after the meeting.

Giving a readout of Sir Keir’s call with Mr Netanyahu, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister was clear that Israel has a right to self-defence and set out the UK’s grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.

“He reiterated the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution, in the interests of stability in the region.”

Sir Keir and his French and German counterparts had earlier “discussed the long-held grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme, and called on all sides to refrain from further escalation that could further destabilise the region”, according to No 10.