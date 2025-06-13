Starmer and Trump call for ‘diplomacy and dialogue’ in Israel and Iran conflict

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump have agreed the mounting conflict between Iran and Israel should be resolved by “diplomacy and dialogue”.

The two leaders spoke on Friday evening, as western nations began a diplomatic flurry to calm the burgeoning conflict, which began with early morning Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear bases.

Sir Keir spoke to US President Donald Trump on Friday evening (Alex Brandon/AP)

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, meanwhile, warned the Middle East is facing a “moment of grave peril”, after he spoke to Iran’s foreign minister and called for calm.

Earlier calls from the PM, as well as France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz, for restraint appeared fruitless, as a fresh wave of strikes hit Tehran and other targets across Iran on Friday evening.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, vowed revenge, and his country launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in a retaliatory attack.

Air raid sirens were sounded across Israel and its citizens were ordered to move into bomb shelters, while plumes of smoke could be seen rising in central Tel Aviv.