Sisters who died in Air India crash wanted to roam the world, cousin says

Sisters from London who died in the Air India plane crash had an “amazing aura” and wanted to “roam around the world”, their cousin has said.

Dhir and Heer Baxi, both in their early 20s, were returning home to the UK on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Thursday when it crashed after surprising their grandmother for her birthday.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ishan Baxi, a cousin who lives in Ahmedabad, said both women knew “what is right and what is wrong”.

Heer worked a product manager and “loved statistics and finance”, while Dhir was a fashion designer who had studied at Parsons Paris art and design school, Mr Baxi said.

He said: “They both had aspirations to be successful enough to roam around the world like tension-free along with the parents, and they had proclivity towards modernisation without changing traditional values.

“Right now no one is able to come (to) terms because they both came here just to celebrate grandma’s birthday but, see, the tragedy – they came, they celebrated and they both left the world, everything is vanished right in front of our eyes.

“I am unable to control my tears even now also just because I was close to them, you just imagine what emotions parents are going through right now and think about guilt the grandma would feel right now,” Mr Baxi added.

“I just want God to bless those souls, all dreams, promises, aspirations vanished in seconds.”

Mr Baxi said the family are “not ready to accept” that the women were “gone” and that their grandmother is “in shock”.

The plane struck a medical college as it crashed in a fireball on Thursday, killing 241 people on board.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who is 40 years old and from the UK, is believed to be the only survivor.