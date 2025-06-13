Record-breaking motorcyclist says MBE a ‘privilege beyond words’

Record-breaking motorcycle racer Michael Dunlop said becoming an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours is a “privilege beyond words”.

The professional road racer from Ballymoney, Northern Ireland, was made an MBE for services to motorcycle racing.

Part of the famous Dunlop racing dynasty, he established himself as one of the greatest road racers of all time as the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT, with 32 wins.

In a statement, Dunlop said: “What an honour it is to be named in the King’s Birthday Honours list and to receive an MBE.

“I’ve spent years pushing through every high and low life could throw at me. No matter the challenge, I’ve always given everything 100% on and off the track.

“To now be recognised in this way is a privilege beyond words.

“From the beginning, I’ve driven myself to become the best rider I can be, with the goal of becoming the greatest at the TT. At the same time, I’ve always carried the pride of keeping the Dunlop name at the top of the sport.

“This journey hasn’t been easy but the results speak for themselves. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s played a part in it: my team, my sponsors, my family, my friends, and the fans who’ve stood by me through it all.

“Thank you.”