PSNI looking to identify four men after week of disorder

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying four men as part of a probe into disorder in the region.

The PSNI released images of four “persons of interest” it wants to identify and interview in connection with its investigations.

At a press conference on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “In releasing these images, I am asking the wider community to step forward and help us to identify these people.”

Three of the men the PSNI want to trace (PSNI/PA)

He added: “I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward.”

Anyone who may be able to identify any of these individuals or provide any information about them such as their name, address or age is urged to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.