Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Annie McCarrick released

A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Annie McCarrick, who went missing from Dublin 32 years ago, has been released without charge.

The man in his 60s was arrested on Thursday morning and detained at a Dublin garda station for questioning.

Ms McCarrick, originally from Long Island in New York, was 26 when she went missing on March 26 1993.

Pictures of Annie McCarrick on display at a press conference at Irishtown garda station during an appeal in 2023 (PA)

In March 2023, gardai upgraded the missing person inquiry to a murder investigation.

The arrest was the first made in the case.

The forensic and technical examination of a house and garden in Clondalkin in west Dublin is to continue over the weekend.

The search is being supported by a cadaver dog from an external agency and officers said Ms McCarrick’s family are being kept updated.

Gardai said the current residents of the home are not connected with Ms McCarrick or her disappearance.

The American had moved to Ireland to live permanently in January 1993 and was staying in rental accommodation in Sandymount when she went missing two months later.

She was not at home on Saturday March 27 when friends called for a dinner she had invited them to, and she had not turned up for work on Saturday or the following Sunday morning.

Groceries purchased by Ms McCarrick in Quinnsworth on the Friday morning were found left in her shopping bags.

A receipt in the bags confirmed the date and time of purchase as March 26 1993 at 11.02am, her last confirmed activity.