Man and woman found dead in tent with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

A man and woman have been found dead in a tent beside a loch with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

The bodies of the 55-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were found on the east side of Loch Awe, Dalmally, in Argyll and Bute, at around 4.25pm on Saturday June 7.

Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood the deaths are suspected to be from carbon monoxide which may be related to a camping stove.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.