King presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle

The King has presented new Colours to the Coldstream Guards during a ceremony at Windsor Castle, marking the regiment’s 375th anniversary.

Troops from the 1st and 2nd Battalions paraded on Friday morning before the King’s official birthday celebrations in London this weekend.

The soldiers marched from Victoria Barracks through Windsor town centre, accompanied by the Band of the Coldstream Guards, before entering the castle.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards enter the Quadrangle during a ceremony at Windsor Castle (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The old Colours were formally marched off to the sound of Auld Lang Syne.

Around 1,000 guests watched the event in the roasting sun inside the Quadrangle, with around another 100 members of the public gathered outside the castle gates trying to catch a glimpse.

A traditional drumhead service followed, with regimental drums stacked to form a makeshift altar.

The new Colours were laid on top and consecrated by the Chaplain-General.

The King, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, touched each Colour before formally presenting them to the Guards.

Charles is Colonel-in-Chief of the Coldstream Guards (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“It gives me enormous pride, as your Colonel-in-Chief, to be able to present these new Colours to you today in the presence of the wider Regimental family,” he said.

“Each and every one of you on parade today is now part of that great legacy.”

The new Colours display 44 of the regiment’s 113 battle honours, ranging from Tangier in 1680 to the Gulf in 1991.

They also bear the eight-pointed Star of the Order of the Garter and the King’s Crown, featured for the first time in 70 years.

“These Colours, encompassing your richly deserved battle honours, are a gallant testament to the outstanding courage, fortitude and spirit that the Regiment has always displayed throughout our nation’s history,” the King said.

He also paid tribute to the families of serving soldiers, adding: “I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks for your tremendous, unwavering support and encouragement.”

The flags were positioned on the drum stack, a makeshift altar created from regimental drums, during the ceremony (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Coldstream Guards are the oldest continuously serving regiment in the British Army, founded in 1650 during the English Civil War.

They serve both in frontline military operations and in ceremonial duties, including guarding royal residences.

They have recently deployed to Iraq, supported training efforts in Ukraine, and delivered military instruction in West Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

“You have done so much to support both Ukraine, and the United Kingdom’s own security,” the King said.

After the presentation, the Colours were returned to the regiment’s ensigns, who took up position in front of the parade.

The Guards then gave three cheers and a Royal Salute before marching off.

The King remained in the Quadrangle later in the day to meet serving guardsmen, families, veterans and the bereaved.

The King inspects the regiment (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The youngest soldier on parade was 18, while the oldest was a 67-year-old veteran.

Later Ensign Lieutenant Max Martin, 24, who was mentioned by the King during his address, told the PA news agency: “It was an absolutely incredible day.

“It caught me completely off guard – first thing I thought about was my mum and dad in the stands and how excited they would have been to hear my name.

“I tried my best not to let out a grin but as His Majesty pushed up the King’s Colour and said good luck for tomorrow I couldn’t help but have a little smirk to myself.

“The eagle eyes of the Garrison Sergeant Major were watching me so I tried to cover it up but I couldn’t help myself.”