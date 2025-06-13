Irish politician says passport confiscated while detained on march to Gaza

An Irish politician has said he is among several people detained by Egyptian authorities while on a march to Gaza.

Paul Murphy, a TD (MP) with People Before Profit-Solidarity, is among a large group of people that is attempting to reach the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

He flew to Cairo on Thursday and set off towards Gaza on Friday.

Mr Murphy said in a social media post: “We have had our passports confiscated and are being detained.

“It seems Egyptian authorities have decided to crack down on the #GreatMarchToGaza.”

Mr Murphy said his passport had been confiscated by the Egyptian army, along with the passports of other people stopped in the group.

He said those being detained are being asked to board a bus and believe they are going to be deported.

He added: “We are refusing to board the deportation bus.”

Mr Murphy told the PA news agency that several other Irish citizens are among those who have been stopped.

In a video, he said: “Its looking worrying that the Egyptian authorities are going to act to prevent our peaceful march to Gaza, to demand that Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid – of food, of water, of medical supplies – is ended.

“I’m just asking people to redouble their efforts, to get on to your own Government – in Ireland’s case get on to (Foreign Affairs Minister) Simon Harris, your local TD – ask them to pressurise the Egyptian regime to allow us to engage in our peaceful march.

He added: “The world has watched a horrific genocide for the past 20 months. Since March, a total attempt of starvation.

“And that this a peaceful march to demand that it be ended and demand that western governments stop their complicity.”