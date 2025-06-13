Irish leaders ‘deeply concerned’ by air strikes on Iran

Ireland’s premier and deputy premier have said they are “deeply concerned” by air strikes on Iran.

Israel launched strikes on Tehran early on Friday, targeting the country’s nuclear programme and rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that Israel should expect “severe punishment” in response, and it was reported on Friday morning that drones had been launched.

The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said that stability was needed and called for diplomacy.

“I call on all in the Middle East to exercise the utmost restraint and to avoid further escalation,” the Taoiseach said.

“The region and the world need stability. Diplomacy must be the only way forward.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris said further escalation would risk “regional spillover”, which would be “disastrous”.

“I am deeply concerned about the reports of extensive military air strikes by Israel on Iran overnight,” the Tanaiste said.

“The Middle East desperately needs peace and stability.

“Further escalation would bring a very real risk of regional spillover. This would be disastrous for all the peoples of the region.

“I urge restraint and de-escalation by all involved, and for those with influence to use it positively at this critical moment. A negotiated solution is needed to address Iran’s nuclear programme.

“My officials are in touch with our embassy in Tehran regarding the safety of the small Irish community in Iran and we are in close contact with our EU partners.”