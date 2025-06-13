Health Minister and professional bodies give support to international colleagues

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and the heads of professional bodies have voiced their support for international colleagues in Northern Ireland.

It comes after a week of scenes of disorder, mainly in Ballymena following an alleged sexual assault at the weekend in the Co Antrim town, and attacks on homes.

Mr Nesbitt said actions in recent days will have left some health and social care workers feeling frightened and vulnerable.

“It is well accepted within health and social care (HSC) that without our international colleagues, the health service would collapse,” he said.

Youths in Portadown on Thursday night, following three nights of disorder in Ballymena (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The international recruits who arrive to work here across our HSC system provide an immensely valuable contribution to the delivery of health and social care services, and enrich our communities with their diversity.”

He added: “I have had the privilege of meeting healthcare staff right across Northern Ireland, including many of our internationally-recruited colleagues who have brought their skills, experience and expertise to our health service.

“They are greatly needed, very much appreciated and highly valued. They are deeply welcome here and their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance.

“People should be entitled to live in peace, free from harm and intimidation, and I stand against this reprehensible, racist and xenophobic behaviour.”

In a joint statement, the chief professional officers, including chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride, said the “appalling and violent scenes of recent days are nothing short of shameful”.

“That people should be targeted and threatened simply because of their ethnicity, skin colour or cultural background is utterly despicable,” they said.

“That they should be intimidated out of their own homes is vile. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and to live in a safe environment free from harm and intimidation.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride called the violent scenes ‘shameful’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We know there will be many of our international colleagues within the committed and dedicated health and social care and independent sector workforce who will be distressed by what has unfolded.

“But please know this: You are welcome, you are deeply valued and you have our full support. We are the better for your presence here.”

The statement, also signed by the chief nursing officer Maria McIlgorm, chief social worker Aine Morrison, chief pharmaceutical officer Cathy Harrison, chief scientific adviser Ian Young, chief allied health professions officer Michelle Tennyson and chief dental officer Caroline Lappin, also urged reaching out.

“At this time, it is important that each one of us reaches out to provide comfort and support to our friends and colleagues who have come here from outside of Northern Ireland,” they said.

“The hugely valuable contribution that our diverse internationally educated and recruited colleagues and friends make to our health and social care service is very well recognised.

“They go out to work each and every day, serving our communities with professionalism, dignity, kindness and compassion.

“We stand with them and condemn, in the strongest possible terms, these blatant acts of racist thuggery.”