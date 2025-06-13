Demonstrators set to gather for multiple protests in London on Saturday

Demonstrators are set to gather for multiple protests in London on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A protest against proposals for a new Chinese embassy will take place from 2pm at Royal Mint Court, near the capital’s financial district, while pro-Palestinian demonstrators are expected to gather in Parliament Square at the same time.

Police have set out conditions for the first protest under the Public Order Act which demands that any person taking part in the procession must not deviate from a specified route and that participants in the static portion of the protest must remain in a specified area.

The assembly must conclude by 5pm, the Met added.

The Hong Kong Democracy Council, which describes itself as a non-partisan, non-profit organisation for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and Hong Kongers, posted about Saturday’s protest on its social media.

The group shared an image of a poster for the event, which read: “Say ‘no’ to China mega embassy”.

It also said: “No more CCTVs from China. No more surveillance from China.”

The protest comes days after former leader of the Conservative Party, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, said plans for the embassy have become a “walk of shame” for the Government.

On Monday, he said a response by the Government to the proposed embassy had become “Project Kowtow”, as he criticised the Government for “one denial after another (and) one betrayal after another”.

Sir Iain referred to the warnings reportedly issued by the White House and Dutch government to Downing Street over the plans, which are set to be scrutinised by ministers.

The worries stem from the close proximity of the proposed embassy’s Royal Mint Court site to data centres and communication cables.

The Sunday Times said the US was “deeply concerned” about the plans, quoting a senior US official.

In response, planning minister Matthew Pennycook said he could not give a full response as the matter was still to come before the department for a decision, and any verdict could be challenged by the courts.

Sir Iain said: “Beijing has a recent history of cutting cables and confirmed infrastructure hacks, including embedding malware capable of disabling all that infrastructure.”

There are “currently” no conditions in place for the protest organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), Stop the War and other groups but “there will be a police presence”, the Met said.

Organisers labelled the demonstration an “emergency protest” which will issue calls to stop bombing Iran and stop arming Israel.

“As it commits genocide against the Palestinians Israel is now bombing Iran,” PSC posted on social media.

“Join us to demand our government stop arming genocidal Israel.”

Police said they have not been informed of any planned counter protests.