Council workers to be balloted on new pay offer amid threat of strikes

Council staff are to be balloted on whether to accept a new two-year pay offer.

Unison Scotland said Cosla has offered local government workers 4% this year and 3.5% next year.

The union said it will recommend staff accept the offer.

Unison, which represents 80,000 workers across Scotland’s 32 councils, began balloting members on strike action last month after local authority staff were offered a 3% pay rise.

The union said the ballot amounted to the biggest vote of its kind in years and was held after 92% of members indicated they would support industrial action.

Unison Scotland’s head of local government, David O’Connor, said: “The threat of possible strikes by council employees has forced Cosla back to the table.

“But it should not have taken the possibility of staff walkouts closing services to get Cosla and the Scottish Government to listen to the workforce.

“Local authority workers were due a pay rise in April. Despite the delay, this is a sensible offer.

“The union will be putting the new amount to council staff over next few weeks, recommending that they accept.”

Cosla has been approached for comment.