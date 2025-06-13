Alleged sword attacker tells of taking psychedelics and drinking own urine

An alleged sword attacker accused of virtually decapitating a schoolboy in a drug-fuelled rampage in London has told of taking psychedelics and drinking his own urine years before amid an interest in spirituality.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, allegedly skinned and deboned his pet cat before launching a 20-minute spree of violence in Hainault, east London, while high on cannabis, the Old Bailey heard.

He is accused of murdering 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, mowing down pedestrian Donato Iwule with a van and attacking two police officers and a couple in their home on April 30 last year.

Giving evidence on his background on Friday, Monzo told the court he experienced “bullying and violence” while growing up in Brazil.

Marcus Arduini Monzo has admitted having two swords (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He moved to London in 2013, where he began smoking cannabis and took magic mushrooms a few times, jurors heard.

The defendant said he stopped in 2015 because cannabis made him feel “unproductive” and “lazy”, but resumed using it years later.

Following a mixed martial arts (MMA) injury in 2016, Monzo turned to yoga and developed an increasing interest in spirituality, the court was told.

Asked what spirituality meant to him, he said: “Exploring the subtle aspects of life — the magical, miraculous and supernatural.”

Around 2017, he began following YouTube spiritual guru Sadhguru, which led to a year-long stay in India, jurors heard.

Monzo said he was taught at a retreat to detach from family and friends.

During a weekend trip, he took ayahuasca — a hallucinogenic brew traditionally used in South America.

He returned to the UK “looking skinnier”, before travelling to a remote part of Brazil to consume more ayahuasca, the court heard.

Monzo is accused of murdering 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, mowing down pedestrian Donato Iwule with a van and attacking two police officers and a couple in their home (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Monzo also said he took ayahuasca twice in the UK, describing it as having stronger effects during “ceremonies”.

He later travelled again to Brazil and India, and also attended breatharian festivals in Italy and Denmark, which promote living without food, jurors were told.

On his return to the UK, Monzo said he argued with family members because he was “not very clean”.

The defendant told the court that he began drinking his own urine for “cleaning” purposes.

He added: “I would use it to shower, on the hair, even using it on the nose.”

Monzo allegedly used his Ford Transit to knock Mr Iwule into a garden, then slashed him in the neck with a samurai sword before the victim escaped, jurors were previously told.

He then virtually decapitated Daniel, who was wearing headphones on his way to school, the court heard.

Daniel Anjorin was wearing headphones while walking to school (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Pc Yasmin Mechem-Whitfield chased the defendant through alleyways before he struck her three times with the sword that had a 60cm blade, prosecutors say.

Monzo then allegedly entered a property and attacked a couple who were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom with their young daughter nearby.

He also struck Inspector Moloy Campbell once with the sword before he was arrested.

Afterwards, he likened events to the Hollywood film The Hunger Games and claimed to have an alternative personality of a “professional assassin”.

Monzo denies Daniel’s murder and the attempted murders of Mr Iwule, Sindy Arias, Henry De Los Rios Polania and Ms Mechem-Whitfield, as well as wounding Mr Campbell with intent.

He also denies aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article relating to a kitchen knife.

Monzo has admitted having two swords.

The trial continues.