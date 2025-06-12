William praises rangers who protect ‘awe-inspiring’ rhinos

The Prince of Wales has highlighted the “devastating” poaching crisis threatening the survival of “awe-inspiring” rhinos.

William appears in the introduction to the fourth episode of Guardians, his series of wildlife documentary shorts highlighting the conservation work of rangers across the globe.

He praises the work of rangers in South Africa’s Kruger National Park for their dedication, care and courage.

The work of rangers protecting rhinos is explored in the six-part docuseries created by The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme (The Royal Foundation/Zandland/PA)

The 10-minute film shows teams including head ranger Cathy Dreyer working day and night to curb the threat of poaching, with caregivers Felicia and Lucas helping to raise orphaned rhino calves left behind.

William says: “Around the world rangers work steadily on the front lines of conservation.

“In South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park and surrounding areas, rangers are confronting a devastating rhino poaching crisis that threatens the survival of this awe-inspiring species.

“Amongst the teams are unsung heroes like Cathy, Felicia and Lucas – guardians who are not only taking on poachers, but also caring for the baby orphaned rhinos they leave behind.

William meeting a five-year-old black rhino called Zawadi at Port Lympne Wild Animal Park in Port Lympne in 2012 (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Their stories show hope can prevail through dedication, care and courage, even in the face of enormous challenges.”

With just over 2,000 white and only around 250 black rhinos left in the Kruger National Park, it is feared the poaching crisis will lead to the extinction of the species in the next few decades if left unchallenged.

The Guardians series, created by The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme, is available to watch on BBC Earth’s YouTube and social channels, with episodes also be screened at Adventure Cinema locations across the UK.