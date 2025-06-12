What we know so far after Gatwick-bound plane crashes in India

Only one passenger has reportedly survived after a plane bound for Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after take-off in India.

The Air India aircraft departed from Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat state with more than 240 people on board, including 53 British nationals, on Thursday.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at what we know so far about the events.

– What happened?

Air India’s flight 171, from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, took off at 1.38pm local time (9.08am BST), according to the airline.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed in a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off, the director-general of the directorate of civil aviation, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, told the Associated Press (AP).

A video of the crash circulating online showed the aircraft flying over a residential area before disappearing behind trees, followed by a huge explosion and large plumes of black smoke.

Images of the aftermath of the crash showed parts of the plane embedded into B J Medical College as firefighters tackled the smoke.

Pieces of the aircraft’s landing gear, fuselage and tail could all be seen protruding from the building.

Search and rescue teams responded to the scene of the crash (Ajit Solanki/AP)

– Who was on board?

The plane was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, according to Air India.

The airline said 169 passengers were Indian nationals, 53 were British, one was Canadian and seven were Portuguese.

– How many casualties have there been?

Officials initially said it appeared as though all those on board died but The Hindustan Times reported that one Briton has survived.

The outlet said 40-year-old British man Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived the crash, telling the newspaper: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.”

Divyansh Singh, vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, told AP at least five medical students had been killed and around 50 were injured when the plane collided with the college.

– What have witnesses described?

A nearby resident present at the scene described “many bodies lying on the ground” after the incident.

He wore a surgical mask during the translated interview that aired on BBC News as smoke appeared to billow behind him and people in military uniforms and masks could be seen walking around.

The man, who was not named, told the reporter: “I was sitting at home, there was a loud noise, it felt like an earthquake.

“I came out and saw smoke, I didn’t realise it was a plane crash, then I came here and I found out and I saw the crashed plane – there were many bodies lying on the ground.”

Another eyewitness said he helped three people into an ambulance at the scene.

The man, who was not named, told the BBC: “I heard a sound, awful sound like a bomb blast. We got there, there was smoke, there was fire, so I thought I would see. Someone said a plane fell, so we went there.

“When I went there I saw the plane was on fire, there were three people next to it – one lady and two men – I called 000, called the ambulance, called the fire brigade, the ambulance came and my driver was with me, we put them into the ambulance and they left.”

The trio had not been on the aircraft and the woman was around 50 years old, he said.

– What caused the crash?

It is not yet known what the cause of the accident was.

Tim Atkinson, a former aircraft accident investigator, told the BBC: “The field is completely open as to possible causation here.”

A former pilot said the crash may have been caused by a bird strike.

Saurabh Bhatnagar told Indian news TV channel New Delhi Television the incident appeared to involve “multiple bird hits”.

He said: “It looks, prima facie, like a case of multiple bird hits wherein both the engines have lost power.”

Bird strikes are defined as a collision between a bird and an aircraft which is in flight, taking off or landing.

A large flock of birds entering an aircraft engine can cause power loss.

Paul Williams, professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading, said the weather conditions at the airport when the crash happened “appear to have been very good” as it was a “dry and sunny day” in Ahmedabad with “good visibility” and “no bad weather in the vicinity”.

“There is no indication at this stage that turbulence or other weather conditions were a factor in the crash,” he said.

Air India set up a dedicated passenger hotline number to provide more information (Kin Cheung/AP)

– How have the airline and airports involved responded?

Air India set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information, as its chief executive Campbell Wilson expressed his “deep sorrow”.

Tata Group, the parent company of the airline, said it would provide 10 million rupees (around £86,000) to the families of those who were killed in the crash.

The company said it would also cover the medical costs of those injured and provide support in the “building up” of the medical college the plane crashed into.

Following the incident, all flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad were suspended but “limited flight operations” resumed hours later, with passengers advised to contact airlines for the latest flight schedules.

The AI171 flight had been due to land at Gatwick at 6.25pm.

Stewart Wingate, the airport’s chief executive, said a reception centre for relatives of those on board was being set up where information and support will be provided.

– How has the UK responded?

Downing Street said the public should be prepared for a significant loss of British lives.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has stood up a crisis team in Delhi and London, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

UK officials are being deployed to India to support the investigation into the crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch offered its assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India, and will have “expert status” in the safety investigation as UK citizens were on board.

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family were advised to call 020 7008 5000.