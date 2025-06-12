US review of Aukus submarine deal ‘understandable’ – UK Government

The Government has played down suggestions the US could scrap a major defence deal with the UK and Australia, saying it was “understandable” for America to review the project.

The US is reported to have launched a review of the Aukus pact, raising fears Donald Trump’s administration could pull out if it concluded the deal did not meet its “America first” agenda.

The review is headed by Elbridge Colby, an official at the US defence department who has previously described himself as “sceptical” of the Aukus partnership.

But a UK Government spokesperson sought to play down the prospect of an American withdrawal, saying Aukus was “one of the most strategically important partnerships in decades”.

They added: “It is understandable that a new administration would want to review its approach to such a major partnership, just as the UK did last year.

“The UK will continue to work closely with the US and Australia at all levels to maximise the benefits and opportunities which Aukus presents for our three nations.”

Announced in 2021, Aukus involves the three nations building a new generation of nuclear-powered attack submarines and cooperating in other areas of advanced defence technology.

The deal will also see Australia buy three Virginia-class submarines from the US ahead of the new vessels being built.

That provision has led some in Washington, including Mr Colby, to question the deal on the grounds that the US may need those submarines if it finds itself in a war with China over Taiwan.

But last month, the new US ambassador to London used his first major speech in the job to back Aukus.

Warren Stephens told an audience in Parliament, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, that the US was “proud to stand alongside Britain and Australia, two of our closest allies, as we deepen our collaboration to respond to a changing world”.