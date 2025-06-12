Tories call for information watchdog to probe Reform UK’s data requests

The information watchdog should open an investigation into Reform UK, because of risks around data it has requested for its town hall cost-cutting drive, the Conservatives have said.

Nigel Farage’s political party has requested a broad swathe of information from the councils it now controls across England, as it begins an initiative to drive down spending based on the USA’s department of government efficiency, also known as “Doge”.

But shadow communities secretary Kevin Hollinrake warned that handing the data to Reform is a “cyber-security disaster waiting to happen” as he wrote to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) calling for an investigation.

Data about the identities of whistleblowers, the names and addresses of people who receive meals on wheels, and the amount of cash foster carers receive could be part of the broad package Reform has requested, the Tories claimed.

The Tories also questioned who would be handling this data on behalf of Reform UK, which has said it will use a “unit of software engineers, data analysts and forensic auditors” to analyse the information.

In his letter to the ICO seen by the PA news agency, Mr Hollinrake said: “I believe that the scale of such unauthorised data transfers across local government is a cyber-security disaster waiting to happen.

“There is a strong public interest in the Information Commissioner taking pro-active steps to investigate and, if necessary, issue enforcement notices against the public authorities and Reform UK Ltd.

“I also suspect that council staff would welcome the support of the Information Commissioner, given the clear threats to sack them if they sound the alarm on breaches of the law. It is also not in the financial interests of local taxpayers for their council to be exposed to the liability of fines for breaching the law.”

Zia Yusuf, Reform’s head of Doge, claimed the Conservatives “were desperate to cover up the corruption and waste of their now deposed local government regimes”.

In a post on social media site X, he added: “It will not work.

“Just as they plundered hundreds of millions from the British taxpayers during Covid they have done the same at councils.

“Reform councillors were voted in to expose it, and with the help of Reform’s Doge team, they will do just that.”