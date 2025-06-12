Timeline of deadly plane crashes involving UK flights

The Air India crash on Thursday was one of the deadliest incidents in history involving a UK flight.

Here is a timeline of some of the previous worst crashes involving flights to or from UK airports.

– June 1967

A British Midland flight crashed in Stockport, a short distance from Manchester airport, carrying holidaymakers returning from Majorca, Spain.

The incident killed 72 people.

– November 1967

All 37 people onboard Iberia Airlines flight 062 from Malaga, Spain, to Heathrow died when it crashed into Blackdown Hill in West Sussex.

– January 1969

Fifty people died when an Ariana Afghan Airlines plane crashed on approach to Gatwick airport.

– June 1972

A British European Airways plane crashed in Staines, Surrey, shortly after taking off from Heathrow airport.

All 118 passengers and crew died.

– August 1985

A British Airtours plane bound for Corfu, Greece, caught fire on the runway at Manchester airport.

Eighty people escaped but 55 were killed, mostly by smoke inhalation.

– December 1988

All 259 passengers and crew and 11 people on the ground were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded above the Scottish town of Lockerbie 40 minutes into its flight from London Heathrow to New York.

It remains the UK’s deadliest terrorist atrocity.

Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi is the only man convicted in relation to the bombing.

– January 1989

Forty-seven people were killed and 67 were seriously injured when a British Midland 737 plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at East Midlands airport following an engine fire.

It struck the M1 in Kegworth after failing to reach the runway.