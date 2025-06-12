Three teenagers appear in court over rioting in Ballymena

Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with rioting offences following recent violence in Ballymena.

A district judge in the town’s magistrates’ court said a strong message had to be sent out that those involved in the disorder would be dealt with “robustly” by the court.

The Co Antrim town has witnessed three nights of sustained violence and attacks on police in disturbances which followed an alleged sex attack on a teenage girl at the weekend.

PSNI vehicles form a barricade during a third night of disorder in Ballymena, Co Antrim (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has branded the violence “racist thuggery” and said officers and ethnic minorities have been targeted for attack.

Michael Elliott, 18, of Lanntara, Ballymena, appeared in the dock in handcuffs and wearing a grey tracksuit on Thursday.

A PSNI detective constable said he could connect him to a charge of riotous assembly.

The officer told the court that Elliott was arrested at 11.50pm on Tuesday night following an incident where a house on Bridge Street had been set on fire.

The detective constable said it was originally believed the occupants were still inside the property.

Elliott was detained after he was seen running from the scene, the court was told.

He was wearing gloves and a balaclava, the court heard.

During police interview he had made admissions to the offence of riotous assembly, the detective said.

He told police during interview he had become involved in the disorder because others were involved and blamed the situation on police.

The detective constable said there was “strong public feeling” currently within Ballymena.

He said police believed it is important that courts send out a “strong message”.

He said if the court did not, there was a risk of further disorder that could lead to “death or serious injury” for foreign nationals living in Ballymena.

A defence solicitor said his client’s involvement was limited to “throwing stones”.

The district judge told Elliott he was a young man who now found himself in the dock in court.

He said the court would deal “robustly” with those where there was evidence they were involved in the disorder.

The judge refused an application for bail.

He said: “Your case should be an example to others who are considering getting involved in further public disorder.”

The judge said there was a high likelihood that those who were charged over rioting would be refused bail and would face a significant custodial sentence if convicted.

He remanded Elliott in custody until July 10.

A 15-year-old boy appeared in the dock charged with riotous assembly and criminal damage.

The detective constable said he was arrested on the second night of disorder in Ballymena involving hundreds of people.

He said police observed footage showing bins set on fire at a retail park.

The officer told the court that when the youth was arrested, he had in his possession a bottle, a large rock and a balaclava.

The officer said there had been “serious racially aggravated public disorder” in Ballymena.

A defence lawyer said his client accepted possession of the three items and that he should not have been in the area.

The lawyer said perhaps the teenager had “got involved in the excitement”.

District Judge Broderick said anyone should be “disabused of the notion that rioting is any form of excitement”.

He said the court needs to take measures to protect the public.

The judge added: “I agree that a strong message needs to be sent out that those, young and old, who get involved will be dealt with robustly by the courts.”

He rejected bail and remanded the 15-year-old to appear at a youth court on June 18.

A 17-year-old appeared in the dock charged with riotous assembly.

The detective constable said he was arrested in a retail park wearing a balaclava and dark clothing, which matched the description of those involved in the rioting.

A defence solicitor said there were a vast number of people wearing dark clothing and balaclavas who were not involved in rioting.

He said nothing “beyond mere presence and the clothing he was wearing” tied his client to the offences.

The detective said there was an extensive amount of CCTV footage still to be examined.

The lawyer said there had been a “rush to charge” his client.

The judge said he was satisfied the 17-year-old could be connected to the charge.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded to appear in youth court on June 18.