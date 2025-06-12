Three-quarters of parents have bought children beauty products in the last year

Three-quarters of parents have bought their children beauty products in the last year, a survey suggests.

Parents have spent £111 on average on items such as lip balms (41%), face moisturisers (39%), and cleansers (37%), according to the poll for cashback and rewards site Rakuten.

Other popular items bought for children aged eight to 17 included lip gloss or lipstick (32%), body moisturiser (30%), face masks (28%), skin oil (22%), mascara (22%), makeup remover (21%) and foundation (19%).

A typical adult spends £148 on beauty products a year, the study found.

Of the 75% of parents who bought beauty products, 41% said they did so to boost their child’s confidence, while 24% saw it as a way to bond with their children.

Fathers were more willing to spend on their children’s beauty regimes, buying £144 worth of items per year compared with the average £82 paid for by mothers.

Bola Sol, from Rakuten, said: “With skincare and make-up routines and trends taking over social media, it’s no surprise that younger children are asking for more luxurious beauty products.

“All parents want to make their kids happy, but it’s also important to balance that with your budget. A great way to do this is by tracking products for when they go on sale, and where possible, bag even more savings by using a cashback provider such as Rakuten to make the purchase through.”

OnePoll surveyed 1,000 UK parents with children aged eight to 17 between May 28 and June 15.