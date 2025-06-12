Man aged in his 60s arrested on suspicion of murder of Annie McCarrick

A man aged in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Annie McCarrick, who went missing in Dublin more than 30 years ago.

The man is being detained at a Dublin Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A house and garden in Clondalkin, in west Dublin, is to be technically and forensically examined as part of the investigation.

Gardai said the current residents of the home are not connected with Ms McCarrick or her disappearance.

Ms McCarrick was 26 when she went missing on March 26 1993.

Originally from Long Island in New York, she had moved to Ireland to live permanently in January 1993 and was staying in rental accommodation at St Catherine’s Court in Sandymount with two other tenants when she went missing two months later.

On the day she went missing, Ms McCarrick spoke to both her flatmates before they left separately to travel home for the weekend.

She had made arrangements with friends to have dinner in the apartment the following day, and was making plans for her mother Nancy’s visit to Ireland in the following days.

Ms McCarrick was not at home on March 27 when her friends called for dinner as invited, and had not turned up for work on Saturday or Sunday morning.

A friend called to her apartment that Sunday evening and spoke with Annie’s two flatmates.

Groceries that had been purchased by Ms McCarrick in Quinnsworth on Sandymount Road on Friday morning had been left unpacked in shopping bags.

A receipt in the shopping bags confirmed the date and time of purchase as March 26 1993 at 11.02am, which is the last confirmed activity of Ms McCarrick.

Ms McCarrick was reported missing by a friend at Irishtown Garda Station on the Sunday evening, which was confirmed by her mother Nancy when she arrived in Dublin on March 30, 1993.

In March 2023, gardai announced the missing person inquiry has been upgraded to a murder investigation and made a public appeal for information.

This is the first arrest made in the case.

The family of Ms McCarrick are being fully updated in relation to this investigation, gardai said.