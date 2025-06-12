Man, 70, on mobility scooter dies after being hit by military truck

A 70-year-old man on a mobility scooter died after being hit by a military truck near a North Yorkshire Army base, police said.

The crash happened near Colburn, Catterick Garrison, at around 12.50pm on Wednesday.

North Yorkshire Police said there was a collision between a local man on a mobility scooter and a military truck on the A6136 Catterick Road, near the junction with Colburn Lane.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Sadly, the 70-year-old man died while being airlifted to hospital. His family have been informed and we are supporting them.

“The driver and passenger in the military truck, both men, are assisting our enquiries.”

The road remained closed until 7.10pm to allow the emergency services to work at the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered for examination.

Police are appealing for witnesses and motorists with relevant dashcam footage of the collision itself or the vehicles prior to the incident to email the major collision investigation team at MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for the major collision investigation team.