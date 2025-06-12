Line-up unveiled for crime writing festival with guest programmer Sir Ian Rankin

Authors Kate Atkinson, Kathy Reichs and Jo Nesbo will be among those appearing at an “incredibly welcoming” crime writing festival guest programmed by Sir Ian Rankin.

The Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival schedule unveiled on Thursday also features Horrible Histories author Terry Deary, doctor turned comedian Adam Kay and broadcasters Steph McGovern, Jeremy Vine and the Rev Richard Coles.

Sir Ian, creator of the detective John Rebus, is the first guest programmer for the festival, which takes place in Stirling in September.

In a nod to the police officer, the programme also includes James McPherson who made his name in Taggart and narrates the Rebus audiobooks, and former Coronation Street star Gray O’Brien, who recently played Rebus on stage.

Scottish writers on the line-up include Chris Brookmyre (with Marisa Haetzman as Ambrose Parry), Denise Mina, Graeme Macrae Burnet, Alex Gray, Lin Anderson and Judy Murray.

Sir Ian said he has some experience of programming as he has been involved in a small festival in Cromarty, and he was thrilled everyone he asked to take part in Bloody Scotland agreed.

The festival will take place in Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “You get in touch with writers you admire, you say we’ve got a festival going on, would you fancy coming along? I’ll be interviewing you on stage, and nobody said, no, which is a real thrill.

“So we’ve got everybody from Philippe Sands, who’s a human rights lawyer, talking about human rights violations in South America, to Kate Atkinson talking about Edinburgh and other things as well, Kathy Reichs coming from North America.

“We’ve got a whisky and music night, which will be fantastic with two musicians who’ve turned their hands to writing books, and a bunch of other stuff besides.”

Sir Ian said the festival includes a wide selection of authors ranging from the cosy to the “hard-boiled”, as well as non-fiction writers.

He added: “It’s an incredibly welcoming festival. The fans, the readers, the authors all mingle. There’s no differentiation between them because all the authors are also fans.”

Festival director Bob McDevitt said: “It has been an absolute joy working with the legendary Sir Ian Rankin on this year’s programme and I think he has helped to deliver one of our strongest-ever line-ups.

“There are so many treats in store for our audiences this year, from established names writing at the very top of their game to brand new voices bringing a different perspective to the crime genre – roll on September.”

Judy Murray is among those appearing (John Linton/PA)

Others appearing include actor Joey Batey who was in The Witcher on Netflix, Chris Chibnall, creator and writer of Broadchurch, and American crime writer Laura Lippman who will be on stage with Mark Billingham.

Fringe events at the festival this year will include a “Day of the Deid” procession led by Sir Ian and the winners of the two prizes, and Sir Ian’s Whisky Night with songs from James Yorkston and Colin MacIntyre.

Alan Bett, head of literature and publishing at Creative Scotland said: “Bloody Scotland brings the big names of crime writing to Stirling each year, and 2025 offers an incredible list of authors, enhanced by Ian Rankin’s role as guest programmer.

“Of huge importance is the platforming of emergent writers. Bloody Scotland provides new Scottish authors the opportunity to launch their careers and build readerships, and for Scotland’s fans of crime fiction, the chance to find their next favourite book.”

The festival takes place in various venues including the Albert Halls, Trinity Church, Central Library and The Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling from September 12-14.

Sir Ian previously said: “Bloody Scotland manages to remain the world’s friendliest and most inclusive crime fiction festival while also attracting the biggest and brightest names in the business to the city of Stirling. It’s epic.”

The author has been involved in Bloody Scotland since its inception, has captained the Scotland crime writers’ football team and has led the event’s torchlight procession through the streets of Stirling.

More information can be found at www.bloodyscotland.com