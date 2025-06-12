King ‘desperately shocked’ at air crash as people wait for news of loved ones

The King has said he is “desperately shocked by the terrible events” of the Air India crash, and expressed his “deepest possible sympathy” to those who “await news of their loved ones”.

The monarch has been kept updated on the developing situation since news emerged of the incident on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

Many people are feared to have been killed after the London-bound plane carrying 242 people including 53 British nationals appeared to explode when it crashed just minutes after take-off in Ahmedabad, India.

A video of the incident, obtained by local media, shows the Air India aircraft flying over a residential area before crashing, creating what appears to be a huge fireball followed by large plumes of black smoke.

The King said in a written message: “My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning.

“Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.

Debris of a plane that crashed in the north-western Indian city of Ahmedabad, in Gujarat state (Central Industrial Security Force on X via AP)

“I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”

Air India said 169 passengers were Indian nationals, 53 were British, one was Canadian and seven were Portuguese.

The Reuters news agency reported 217 adults and 11 children were on board the flight.